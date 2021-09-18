Attorney Dave Schlueter tells Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners why expected earnest money rates have gone up

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels executed on Saturday nine people they said were involvement in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.

The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early in the morning in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. The Iranian-backed Houthis distributed photos apparently showing the killings. Hundreds of people attended the execution, mostly Houthis and their supporters.