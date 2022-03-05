Art Installer Jay Thompson tells listeners how he can transform their home

(iSeeCars) - A commuter car is a vehicle that has a special mission. Unlike a family car, sports car, or a vehicle you intend to use primarily for fun, a commuter car has one goal - to make your commute as comfortable and trouble-free as possible. We test vehicles at iSeeCars and have determined without any doubt that a good commuter car has certain attributes that can help make a long commute in traffic more tolerable. In addition to the facts and figures we will use to rank the best commuter cars, we are going to share our first-hand experience with readers based on our real-world testing of these vehicles in Metro Boston commuting.

iSeeCars has assembled a list of the ten best cars and crossovers for commuting. Our team of researchers narrowed the field by looking at four important criteria for commuter cars. First, quality. The vehicle you rely on to get you to and from work must above all other things be reliable. It’s no accident that vehicles with a strong reputation for durability, quality, and reliability are so often chosen as commuter cars.