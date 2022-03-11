Are your student loans eligible for a $0 monthly payment plan?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine along with several imported goods. The move is conjunction with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries.

"Putin is the aggressor," Biden said. "With bipartisan cooperation, I'm looking forward to signing into law a bill revoking Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR), we're also taking a further step banning imports of goods from several signature sectors of the Russian economy including seafood, vodka and diamonds."