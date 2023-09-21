Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/02/2023: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to remind listener that they are the ones to call when it comes to making surfaces safer. Listen in while David discusses the research they are doing on different surfaces and how they take great pride in making their customers feel safe when trusting their products. If you want to learn more about what Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction