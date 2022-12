Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about the investment for what a stairlift or ramp would cost, versus installing handrails. Frank also talks about how Access can also install a temporary rental ramp for the holidays. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

