A Home Sweet Home Chicago Listener writes to compliment Dykstra Home Services

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Peloton suffered its worst day as a publicly traded company Friday after telling investors that it will likely lose more money than it had expected in fiscal 2022.

Peloton thrived during the pandemic, recording its first and only profitable quarters with Americans unable to hit the gym, instead setting up places to work out at home. Sales of its high-end bikes and treadmills soared, as did subscriptions for its online, interactive classes.