Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/23: Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company joins the show to talk about the end of the student loan repayment pause and what this means to people who have grown used to not making those additional payments. To learn more about what Sarah and her team can do for you, go to sarahleonardsells.com or call her at 224-239-3966.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction