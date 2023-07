Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/22/23: Private Wealth Advisor at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to discuss Home Equity and Business LOC rates. Josh also answers a number of questions from listeners who are looking to purchase a second home. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you, go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.

