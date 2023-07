Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/15/23: Todd Colonna, owner of The Angry Octopus which is located right outside of the Lincoln Park Zoo, joins the show to talk about his restaurant. Listen to learn how they go their unique name, what kinds of food they serve, their hours of operation and more! To learn more visit angryoctopusmenu.com or give them a call at 773-290-1602.

