IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy joins Home Sweet Home Chicago to talk about how business owners can avoid tax problems and how to prepare for growth.
Home Sweet Home Chicago
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Builder Supply Outlet, BluSky, Joe Cotton Ford, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Mr. Floor Companies, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Rose Pest Solutions, BMO Harris, Access Elevator, Miracle Method, Kari Kohler, Sarah Leonard Team, and Next Door & Window.
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm