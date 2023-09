Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/23: Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer joins the show to discuss what negative structural foundation signs to look out for as the weather changes, as well as the importance of encapsulating your crawlspaces. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction