Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/17/2023: BluSky Restoration’s Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose joins the program to discuss their newest client, Sunrise Senior Living. Cory also answers questions from a listener in Arlington Heights about mediating water and fire damage. Additionally, the team debates the correct pronunciation of “Chicago.” To learn more about what BluSky Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.

