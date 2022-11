WGN Radio is sad to report the passing of Joe Hogel, a.k.a. MegaPros Joe, at age 63. MegaPros has been one of the longest-running WGN Radio sponsors, going back 30 years, and Joe was a frequent guest, heard often on Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg. Our condolences to Joe’s family, friends and colleagues.

David Hochberg with Joe Hogel

