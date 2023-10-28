Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/28/23: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to give instructions on keeping Boxelder bugs out of your home this upcoming winter. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions, and what they can do for you, go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

