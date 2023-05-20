Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady,’ joins in on Home Sweet Home Chicago to talk all things mosquitos. Listen in while Janelle talks about what makes a yard attractive to mosquitos and why people should be proactive.

If you are interested in registering for Rose Pest Solutions’ career-focused program lined up for June 10th at the Dunes Learning Center in Porter, IN you can register for free online! This “Spark Day” hosted by Rose Pest’s sister brand, Franklin Pest Solutions and the Girl Scouts and it is open to ages 6-12. Attendees will learn about some lesser-known, but crucial, environmental science careers. Scouts can earn a special Spark Day badge, and work towards their STEM career journey badges.