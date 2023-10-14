Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/14/23: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer joins the show to highlight their rim joist insulation, and how it can help with your drafty basement and crawl spaces this winter season. To learn more about the services that Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction