Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/27/2023: Perma-Seal Basement System’s Joel Spencer joins the show to talk about possible problems to be aware of if your floors are uneven and the best course of action. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

