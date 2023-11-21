Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/18/23: Miracle Method’s David Haas shares details on their refinishing process and how it saves time and money becasue they apply hi-tech coatings over the tile to enhance durability and update the colors. If you want to learn more about what Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction