Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/25/23: Huuso Bio Services’ Steve Casstevens joins the show to discuss what you should do if you need to cleanup an unattended death. Additionally, Steve discusses Huuso Bio’s Elevate Blue program, which helps provide free leadership training to law enforcement agencies. To learn more about what Huuso Bio Services can do for you, go to huuso.com/bio or call 833-488-7648.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction