Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/28/23: David Hochberg shares his own experience with Center Guard Plumbing and the work that they did on his home, as he is joined by Center Guard Plumbing's Mike Epping. Then, Mike answers a call from a loyal listener. After this, he gives tips on preparing your home for the upcoming winter.
Keeping your pipes safe during winter
Posted:
Updated:
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
