Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/27/2023: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins the show to talk about the ongoing inventory shortages of electric vehicles and various issues coming out of the abundance of electric vehicles on the street today. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general, visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction