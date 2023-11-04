Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/04/23: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Michael Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike gives his tips on the best time to have roof work done as the winter season starts to approach. And, Mike answers questions from WGN listeners. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you, go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-888-476-6337.

