Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/29/23: Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Founder and President Roy Spencer joins Jon Hansen (filling in for David Hochberg) to discuss Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ emergency services, which are especially necessary after thunderstorms. Additionally, rainy weather oftentimes leads to concrete damage, and Roy talks about some of the concrete repair services that Perma-Seal provides. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

