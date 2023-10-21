Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/2023: Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator joins the show to educate our listeners on how to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor and the methods these contractors use to get your business. Aimee also shares details about their latest stairlift giveaway for veterans coming up around Veterans Day. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
How to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.