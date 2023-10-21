Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/2023: Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator joins the show to educate our listeners on how to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor and the methods these contractors use to get your business. Aimee also shares details about their latest stairlift giveaway for veterans coming up around Veterans Day. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

