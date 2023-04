Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 4/29/23: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about common pest issues and why to hire a professional when trying to get rid of mice. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you, go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

