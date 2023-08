Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/26/23: Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer joins the show to discuss dehumidifiers, and how they can help improve the air quality inside your home. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

