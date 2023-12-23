Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/23/2023: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to talk about how delaying the $600 1099-K Threshold impacts users of PayPal, Venmo, StubHub, and Similar Apps. Also, Steven talks about end of year tax issues.

