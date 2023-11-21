Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago 11/18/23: CRA Relationship Manager with BMO Bank Millie Reyes Williams and Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann join the show to shed light on their BMO Welcome Home Grant and down payment assistance programs that helps support minority and low-income communities and bowers. To learn more about what BMO Bank can do for you, reach out to Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann at joshua.hermann@bmo.com.

