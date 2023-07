Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/22/23: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer joins the show to talk all things sump pump related. Listen to learn how sump pumps affect the value of your home, the importance of having a backup sump pump, and how to know if your sump pump is working correctly. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction