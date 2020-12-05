Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/5/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Keller Williams Realtor Amy Kite, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Pete Marrero from J.C. Restoration, & Tony DeStefano with JC Licht

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week experts include Amy Kite from the Keller Williams Realty Infinity tells us about one of her many success stories who heard us on Home Sweet Home Chicago. Then, our Credit Expert Gary Novel chimes in with the “Credit Tip of the Week”. Next, Pete Marrero with J.C. Restoration discusses fire talk. How to handle a house fire and what to expect after a fire. We lastly turn to Tony DeStefano from JC Licht to discuss where to start when painting a room from the color, the style, and the latest trends that seem to move so quickly when painting in your home

Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!