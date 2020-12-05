The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, KREDITGURU – Gary Novel, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Santanna Energy Services, Lindemann Chimney Co., House10, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Republic Bank, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford and Miracle Method.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/5/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Keller Williams Realtor Amy Kite, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Pete Marrero from J.C. Restoration, & Tony DeStefano with JC Licht

Home Sweet Home Chicago
This week experts include Amy Kite from the Keller Williams Realty Infinity tells us about one of her many success stories who heard us on Home Sweet Home Chicago. Then, our Credit Expert Gary Novel chimes in with the “Credit Tip of the Week”. Next, Pete Marrero with J.C. Restoration discusses fire talk. How to handle a house fire and what to expect after a fire. We lastly turn to Tony DeStefano from JC Licht to discuss where to start when painting a room from the color, the style, and the latest trends that seem to move so quickly when painting in your home

Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

