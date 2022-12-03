We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who warned you to beware of furnace fraud. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can turn a jetted tub into a soaker tub. Then, Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker joins the show to talk about the current real estate market and why now is a good time to sell. Jeremy and Judy Hogel join the show to answer question and share memories of Mega Pro’s Joe with the crew.

