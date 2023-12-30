Wendy Snyder, in for David Hochberg, started off this week’s show by chatting with Miracle Method’s David Haas about their affordable countertop repair services. Next, Residential Sales Manager for Nelnet Renewable Energy Connor Allen joined the show to dispel common myths about solar energy. Then, ComEd Energy Doctor Elder Caldron shares information about tools that can help you manage and monitor your energy use. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

