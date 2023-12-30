Wendy Snyder, in for David Hochberg, started off this week’s show by chatting with Miracle Method’s David Haas about their affordable countertop repair services. Next, Residential Sales Manager for Nelnet Renewable Energy Connor Allen joined the show to dispel common myths about solar energy. Then, ComEd Energy Doctor Elder Caldron shares information about tools that can help you manage and monitor your energy use. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/30/23) – Wendy Snyder with Miracle Method’s David Haas, Connor Allen from Nelnet Renewable Energy, and ComEd Energy Doctor Elder Calderon
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, STG Law, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.