Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/26/20) – David Hochberg with Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Tony DeStefano with JC Licht & Chris Gersch Founder and CEO of Verde Solutions

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

This week, we have Donna Sattler realtor from RE/MAX at Home giving us the 411 on how important it is to get a jump start on the new year if you’re planning on selling your home. Then, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services tells us about how a couple of our Home Sweet Home listeners had some furnace issues this holiday season but how Dykstra’s crew was ready and willing to help out on Christmas Eve an Day. Next, Tony DeStefano with JC Licht is here to tell us about their ‘Color Hotline’ and how anyone can call 1-630-868-7332 on Mondays-Fridays from 9am-5:30pm to get expert help. then we got a call from Founder and CEO of Verde Solutions Chris Gersch who talked about how homeowners can benefit from the long-term energy self-sufficiency that solar solutions provide. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

