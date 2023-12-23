We started off this week’s show by chatting with Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann who joins the show to talk about the importance of putting a budget together, how home equities can help, and financial planning. Then, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joined the show to talk about how delaying the $600 1099-K Threshold impacts users of PayPal, Venmo, StubHub, and Similar Apps. Also, Steven talks about end of year tax issues. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction