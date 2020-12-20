Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/19/20) – David Hochberg with Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Mike Bodart with Lindemann Chimney, Mr. Floors Igor Murokh, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, & Rae Kaplan with Kaplan Law Services

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
Tonight, Our experts this weekend include Donna Sattler realtor from RE/MAX at Home giving you updates on the housing market as 2020 comes to an end. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy with The Law Office of Steven A. Leahy talks about tax solutions and gives his advice from the oncoming 2021 year. We then turn to Mike Bodart from Lindemann Chimney who answers questions about your chimney, best ways to clean it and keep it in top shape. Mr. Floors Igor Murokh stops by the show to how to keep your floors glossy and in top shape. Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter from The Law Offices of Dave Schlueter gives his insight on estate planning. Rich Dykstra Sr. from Dyasktra Home Services discusses the comparison to a low-efficiency furnace compared to a high-efficiency furnace. Last, Rae Kaplan from Kaplan Law Services gives her take on the recent talks of student loan forgiveness.
Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!