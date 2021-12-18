Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/18/21) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet, Cory Ambrose with JC Restoration, Frank Wasilewski of Access Elevator and Dave Masa of Radon Reduction Systems, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minnesota police officerwho shot and killedDaunte Wrightalternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist.

But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense – that she made a mistake when she drew her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Wright during a traffic stop last April in Brooklyn Center.