We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about how now is the time to get a furnace before the prices go up in January. Next, the Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins the show to talk about how to qualify for the Section 179 vehicle deduction from the government. Then, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer shares about how they can help you prevent and clean up a sewage back up. Then, Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, talks about The Department of Education releasing new guidelines which makes it easier to discharge Federal Student Loans in bankruptcy. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

