We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer about the importance of properly insulating your home, and what Perma-Seal can do to help. Next, BluSky Restoration Contractors’ Senior Restoration Manager Pete Marrero joined the show to talk about the steps that BluSky takes in order to mitigate home damage before it occurs. Then, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann explains why you need to have an expert with BMO review your financial portfolio. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/16/23) – David Hochberg with Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer, Pete Marrero from BluSky Restoration Contractors, and BMO Wealth Management’s Joshua Hermann
