Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/12/20) – David Hochberg with Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet, & Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This weekend’s experts include Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal discusses your home’s crawlspace. With the Perma Seal expertise in crawlspaces, they can show you the way to add added value to your home. Next, Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet talks about the new value prices on vanities they are now offering. Builders Supply Outlet is Chicagoland’s top vanity retailer and gives you all the styles, materials, and ultimately the finish you want. We lastly turn to Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing to discuss what happened when a Loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listener from Mokena contacted Steve to inquire about tankless water heaters and tank water heaters. Also, what the pros/cons are between the two.

Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!