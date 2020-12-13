The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Santanna Energy Services, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates and FixMyGarage.com.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/12/20) – David Hochberg with Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet, & Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing

Home Sweet Home Chicago
Steve Suarez with RJ Plumbing, Roy Spencer with Perma Seal, HSHC Host David Hochberg, and Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet

This weekend’s experts include Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal discusses your home’s crawlspace. With the Perma Seal expertise in crawlspaces, they can show you the way to add added value to your home. Next, Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet talks about the new value prices on vanities they are now offering. Builders Supply Outlet is Chicagoland’s top vanity retailer and gives you all the styles, materials, and ultimately the finish you want. We lastly turn to Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing to discuss what happened when a Loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listener from Mokena contacted Steve to inquire about tankless water heaters and tank water heaters. Also, what the pros/cons are between the two. 

Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

