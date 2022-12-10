We started off this week’s show by chatting Pete Marrero with BluSky Restoration Contractors who talked about how to prevent frozen pipes and what to do if you suffer water damage. Next, Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski, joins the show to talk about how to help your family members get safely in and out of your house. Then, Kara Jonas of ComEd joins the show to talk about their energy savings program and their high usage alerts. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

