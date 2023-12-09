We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, a Sarah Leonard Company about the current housing market, and why homes are in such high demand right now. Next, Vice President and Sales Manager of Mr. Floor, Igor Murokh, joined the show to discuss what causes gapping in wood floors over the winter, and how you can help prevent it from happening. Then, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares information about the EasyStep, a shower conversion that makes getting in and out of your bathtub much safer. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

