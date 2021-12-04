Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/04/2021) – David Hochberg with The Kite Team’s Amy Kite, Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal Basement Systems, and Michael Long with Mike’s Landscape Lighting

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer about their newest product Perma-Foam. Next, The Kite Team’s Amy Kite joined the show to talk about how she helped a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener clean their late-mother’s home before putting it on the market. Then, President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke shares the details of their newest shipment. Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting joined the show to talk about transforming a listener’s old, outdated system to energy efficient LED lighting. Plus, special guests, Palatine Police Chief David Daigle and Owner of Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine Greg Gaardbo join us to talk about an event for the department catered by CCK. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
