We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer about their new attic insulation services. Next, ComEd Senior Manager of Customer Assistance and Advocacy, Linda Rhodes, joined the show to talk about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Then, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston shares what kind of roof damage homeowners have been experiencing this year. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

