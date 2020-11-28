Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/28/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. from Dykstra Home Services, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet, & ComEd’s Neal Latham

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Rich Dykstra Sr. from Dykstra Home Services talks about Jerry from Oak Lawn who heard us on Home Sweet Home Chicago and called because his humidifier was shot. He wanted to know why he really needed a humidifier and what kind of filter he should use since there are so many different kinds. Dykstra Home Services is now offering an exclusive “50% off humidifier Installation” to all our Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners. Then, our Credit Expert Gary Novel chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning discusses concerns with having our team in your home during the second wave of the virus. We want to maintain your clean and healthy home. We also wanted to clear up some misconceptions about steam cleaning. Executive Green is offering a special deal of “3 areas of cleaning for $114” (Up to 200 sq. ft.). Energy Doctor Neal Latham for ComEd discusses a FREE energy assessment their offering where the consumer can reduce energy compensation and energy efficiently.

Last but not least. 19th district ward Matt O’Shea joins to discuss the “Small Bussiness Raffle” going on to help support our local small businesses. Also, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!