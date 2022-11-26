We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kelly Mickley of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning to talk about how they can help clean up your Thanksgiving mess and prepare you for Christmas. Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares how he can help you with a will and trust, Next, Real Estate Agent Lauren Dayton joins the show to give an update on the Real Estate Market in Chicago. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

