We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rob Lindemann, CEO of Lindemann Chimney, Fireplace, Heating & Cooling about chimney inspections, and how often you should clean your fireplace. Next, ComEd’s Phil Halliburton joined the show to talk about ComEd’s energy efficiency services that can help make your electric bill more affordable. Then, Steve Casstevens of Huuso Bio Services shared information about cleaning up after an unattended death, as well as their Elevate Blue program. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/25/23) – David Hochberg with Rob Lindemann of Lindemann Chimney, Fireplace, Heating & Cooling, ComEd’s Phil Halliburton, and Steve Casstevens of Huuso Bio Services
