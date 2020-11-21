The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, KREDITGURU – Gary Novel, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Santanna Energy Services, Lindemann Chimney Co., House10, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Republic Bank, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford and Miracle Method.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/21/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, & Michael Caplan with Alarm Monitoring Inc.

David Hochberg LIVE in the studios of WGN Radio at 303 E. Wacker Dr.

This week, we have Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke talking about all of the vanities they offer in store and how they can get them installed just in time for the Holidays too! Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter stresses that buyers who are getting financing need to expedite getting documents requested by their loan officer or any association that they are moving into to avoid having to ask for a mortgage extension or attorney review extension as the market is so in favor of sellers right now. The newest addition to the group is Michael Caplan with Alarm Monitoring Inc. Michael is here to tell us how Alarm Monitoring is different from Ring and to also tell us about a special offer they have for Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

