We started off this week’s show by chatting with CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann who joins the show to talk about fireplace safety as we quickly approach winter. Next Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh shares how to prepare your floors for winter. Then, Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’ talks about their book donation drive they have going on with Northwestern University and Bernie’s Books called Books for Buckets and to answer any pest questions you have. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

