We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski to talk all thinsg bathroom safety. Listen in while Frank shares about the power of the grab bar and some falling prevention tips. Next, we are joined by CRA Relationship Manager with BMO Bank Millie Reyes Williams and Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann join to shed light on their BMO Welcome Home Grant and down payment assistance programs that helps support minority and low-income communities and bowers. Then, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares details on their refinishing process and how it saves time and money becasue they apply hi-tech coatings over the tile to enhance durability and update the colors. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

