Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/14/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Corey Ambrose with JC Restoration, & Andrew Tangen w/ the Veterans Assistance Commission

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke gives us the 411 about interior and exterior doors for out houses this winter. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, Corey from JC Restoration stresses the importance of getting your chimney’s clean for the season to avoid chimney fires. Last but not least, Andrew Tangen from the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County talks about the different services Lake County Veterans Assistance Commission offers as well as what the other County Assistance Commissions offer to Veterans. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!