Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/14/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Corey Ambrose with JC Restoration, & Andrew Tangen w/ the Veterans Assistance Commission

This week on this four hour edition of Home Sweet Home Chicago, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal tells us about their Black Friday Special happening ALL September long. Then, Dykstra Home Services' Rich Dykstra Sr. tells listeners how important it is to get a tune up if they have a furnace that is 15 years or older. then, Wayne Gregory owner of Gregory Boxing is on with us to talk about his gym and what they do for Veterans who are dealing with PTSD. Last but not least, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning tells us how their process is different from all the other carpet cleaning services. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!