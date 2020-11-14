The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, KREDITGURU – Gary Novel, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Santanna Energy Services, Lindemann Chimney Co., House10, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Republic Bank, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford and Miracle Method.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/14/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Corey Ambrose with JC Restoration, & Andrew Tangen w/ the Veterans Assistance Commission

David Hochberg came prepared

This week, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke gives us the 411 about interior and exterior doors for out houses this winter. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, Corey from JC Restoration stresses the importance of getting your chimney’s clean for the season to avoid chimney fires. Last but not least, Andrew Tangen from the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County talks about the different services Lake County Veterans Assistance Commission offers as well as what the other County Assistance Commissions offer to Veterans. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

